Left Menu

Cricket-Australia bowler Pattinson retires from tests, report says

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has announced his retirement from test cricket ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against England, The Australian https://www.theaustralian.com.au/sport/cricket/quick-james-pattinson-retires-from-test-cricket-ahead-of-ashes/news-story/57df4f5fb219328678915fce4e0475b6 newspaper reported on Wednesday. Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019 in England after a 2-2 series draw.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:48 IST
Cricket-Australia bowler Pattinson retires from tests, report says

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has announced his retirement from test cricket ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against England, The Australian https://www.theaustralian.com.au/sport/cricket/quick-james-pattinson-retires-from-test-cricket-ahead-of-ashes/news-story/57df4f5fb219328678915fce4e0475b6 newspaper reported on Wednesday. Pattinson, who has battled injuries throughout his career, has 81 wickets from 21 test matches for Australia since he made his debut in December 2011.

The 31-year-old's decision to retire could leave Australia short of bowling options for the five-test Ashes, which is due to begin on Dec. 8 in Brisbane. Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019 in England after a 2-2 series draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021