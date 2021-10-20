Dirty three points are often most important: Klopp after Liverpool beat Atletico

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool's 3-2 win against 10-man Atletico Madrid as 'dirty' in his post-match assessment of a sensational UEFA Champions League encounter but said those types of wins are the most important. Reds maintained their 100 per cent record in UCL Group B as Mohamed Salah's penalty clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. The Reds raced into a two-goal lead by the 13th minute of Tuesday night's Group B tie at Estadio Metropolitano, through Mohamed Salah's deflected shot and Naby Keita's fabulous volley.

Diego Simeone's La Liga title-holders fought back to level before the break courtesy of a double from Antoine Griezmann, who was then sent off for a high boot early in the second half. Salah slotted in a penalty on 78 minutes to restore the visitors' advantage and after the referee overturned his initial decision to subsequently award the hosts a spot-kick, Liverpool moved five points clear in the group. Klopp was delighted to leave the Spanish capital with three points, on a night he aptly described as "dirty".

"We still had to defend with all we have because even with 10 men they were quite intense to play. But the dirty three points are very often the most important, and they were dirty tonight of course. It was not our best football but we got them and that's a big step," Klopp said in the post-match press conference, as per liverpoolfc.com. On the team's level of confidence, Klopp pointed: "We are not that confident, to be honest. We know our struggles, we know our problems but we try to ignore them very often. Tonight, two confident teams played against each other and I'm pretty sure if you would measure the confidence of Diego Simeone and me, I'm 100 per cent sure he would win and for the right reasons." (ANI)

