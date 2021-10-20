Left Menu

Junior Hockey WC: India to begin title defence against France

Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan are in Pool D.Besides the India-France game, the other matches of the opening day are Belgium-South Africa, Malaysia-Chile, Germany-Pakistan and Canada-Poland.The pool for the showpiece at the junior level was announced by the International Hockey Federation FIH on Wednesday.After France, India will take on Canada on November 25 followed by a match against Poland on November 27.The semifinals and the final will be played on December 3 and 5 respectively.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:34 IST
Junior Hockey WC: India to begin title defence against France
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Defending champions India will open their campaign against France on the first day of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup on November 24, to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India has been placed in a relatively easy Pool B alongside Canada, France, and Poland. Pool A consists of Belgium, Chile, Malaysia, and South Africa, while Korea, Netherlands, Spain, and United States are in Pool C. Argentina, Egypt, Germany, and Pakistan are in Pool D.

Besides the India-France game, the other matches of the opening day are Belgium-South Africa, Malaysia-Chile, Germany-Pakistan, and Canada-Poland.

The pool for the showpiece at the junior level was announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday.

After France, India will take on Canada on November 25 followed by a match against Poland on November 27.

The semifinals and the final will be played on December 3 and 5 respectively. Poland has come in as a replacement team for England who withdrew from the tournament due to travel issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The FIH also released the pools and match schedules of the Women's Junior World Cup to be played in Potchefstroom, South Africa from December 5 to 16.

The Indian team is placed in Pool C in this event alongside title holders Argentina, Japan, and Russia.

The Indians will open their campaign against Russia on December 6, followed by matches against Argentina (December 7) and Japan (December 9).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021