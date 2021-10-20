Soccer-Bruce leaves role as Newcastle manager after takeover of club

Steve Bruce has left his position as Newcastle United manager by mutual consent, the Premier League team said in a statement on Wednesday, two weeks after they were taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

"#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent. The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)