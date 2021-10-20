Namibia win toss, opt to bowl against Netherlands

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to bowl against the Netherlands in a Group A first round match of the T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday.

Namibia has made one change to their side with Michael van Lingen replacing Pikky Ya France.

The Netherlands has made two changes to their playing XI, dropping Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover and bringing in Stephan Myburgh and Timm van der Gugten.

Teams: Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (C), Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten and Fred Klaassen.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)