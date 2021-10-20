Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:28 IST
India rest Kohli, Bumrah, Shami in warm-up game, Australia opt to bat
Australia won the toss and opted to bat in their T20 World Cup warm-up game against India here on Wednesday.

The Indian team is being led by Rohit Shrma as regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested along with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, and Josh Inglis are not part of the squad. India (11 batting, 11 fielding): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia (11 batting, 11 fielding): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins.

