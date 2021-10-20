Lyon suffers mild concussion but expected to be available for Sheffield Shield next week

Australia Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a ''mild concussion'' during New South Wales' intra-squad trial game but is expected to be available for next week's Sheffield Shield opening match.

Lyon was withdrawn from the rest of the three-day game on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

''In NSW's 3-day intra-squad trial match that began yesterday, Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a mild concussion and as a precaution has withdrawn from the rest of the fixture,'' Cricket NSW said.

''Lyon was injured while fielding late in the day, after bowling 20 well-executed overs (1/79), and is expected to play in next week's Sheffield Shield opener,'' it said.

The 33-year-old off-spinner has played in 100 Tests after making their debut in 2011 and has taken 399 wickets so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)