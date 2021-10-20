Left Menu

Tennis stars urged to get jabs or miss Australian Open

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:11 IST
Tennis stars urged to get jabs or miss Australian Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Elite tennis players should get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk missing the Australian Open in January, Australian officials said Wednesday.

Some players, including men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic, have advocated that the decision to get the vaccine should be a personal choice. But Australia's health minister Greg Hunt said the rules were straightforward: everyone arriving in the country needed to be double-vaccinated. ''Our rules are very clear, they apply to everyone without fear or favour,'' he said. ''It doesn't matter whether you are number one (tennis player) in the world or anything else, our rules are about protecting Australians and they apply to everybody.'' Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open title a record nine times and shares the men's Grand Slam record of 20 titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, hasn't confirmed whether he has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

If he doesn't get vaccinated, he risks missing the tournament he has won for the last three years.

Asked if he had a message for Djokovic, Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke indicated that tennis stars would have to follow the same rules as anyone else.

''I don't have a message to Novak, I have a message to everybody that wishes to visit Australia: you'll need to be double vaccinated,'' he said. Ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year, all players had to quarantine for two weeks and be regularly tested under Australia's strict regulations on COVID-19 measures.

Most were allowed a limited time to practise, but any who tested positive or we deemed to be close contacts of a positive case — which in some cases meant simply being on the same charter flight — had to do a hard lockdown. Those players weren't allowed to leave their hotel rooms.

There are plans to have crowds at the Australian Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021