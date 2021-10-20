Left Menu

Newcastle reshaping begins with manager Steve Bruce leaving

Newcastle parted ways with manager Steve Bruce on Wednesday as its Saudi ownership began reshaping the team two weeks after buying the Premier League club.The decision is the first big call by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that took control of the northeast English club, which is in the relegation zone eight matches into the season.Newcastle said Bruce left by mutual consent after being in charge since July 2019.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:13 IST
Newcastle reshaping begins with manager Steve Bruce leaving
  • Country:
  • Australia

Newcastle parted ways with manager Steve Bruce on Wednesday as its Saudi ownership began reshaping the team two weeks after buying the Premier League club.

The decision is the first big call by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that took control of the northeast English club, which is in the relegation zone eight matches into the season.

Newcastle said Bruce left by “mutual consent” after being in charge since July 2019. Fans were chanting for his firing during Sunday's 3-2 loss to Tottenham, which was his 1,000th game as a manager.

“I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club,'' Bruce said in a statement. “I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.” Bruce, a former Manchester United defender, wasn't a popular appointment because he had previously coached rival Sunderland. Newcastle fans also saw him as a downgrade to predecessor Rafa Benitez.

“By the time I got to Newcastle, I thought I could handle everything thrown at me,'' Bruce, who had coached at nine clubs before Newcastle, told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, ''but it has been very, very tough.

“To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail, to read people constantly saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head or whatever. And it was from day one.'' Assistant coach Graeme Jones will be in temporary charge for the match at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Former Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca has been widely linked with the job.

“The process of recruiting a new head coach is under way and an appointment will be announced in due course,” Newcastle said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021