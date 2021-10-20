Left Menu

Newcastle United part ways with head coach Steve Bruce

Premier League club Newcastle United on Wednesday confirmed that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:47 IST
Steve Bruce (Photo/ Newcastle United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Premier League club Newcastle United on Wednesday confirmed that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent. He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure.

In an official release, Steve Bruce said: "I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club." "I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts," he added.

Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, and will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith. The process of recruiting a new head coach is under way and an appointment will be announced in due course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

