Denmark Open: Women's doubles pair of Ponnappa, Sikki defeated by South Korea

India women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday lost in the first round of the ongoing Denmark Open.

ANI | Odense | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:07 IST
Denmark Open: Women's doubles pair of Ponnappa, Sikki defeated by South Korea
Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy. Image Credit: ANI
India women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday lost in the first round of the ongoing Denmark Open. The Indian duo got defeated by South Korea's Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan 17-21, 13-21 here at Court 1.

On the same day, women's doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and S Ram Poorvisha lost against Indonesia's Nita Violina Marwah and Putri Syaikah by 8-21, 7-21, at court 2. On Tuesday, India's Srikanth Kidambi got the better of compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets by 21-14, 21-11 in the men's singles 1st round.

His victory was followed by the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila defeating England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy by 21-19, 21-15. Later on Tuesday, India shuttler PV Sindhu marched ahead to the next round of the ongoing Denmark Open by defeating Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-12, 21-10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

