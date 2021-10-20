Soccer-Double Super Bowl winner Jenkins makes minority investment in Burnley

Left Menu

Two-times Super Bowl winner Malcolm Jenkins has acquired a minority stake in Burnley following their takeover by American firm ALK Capital last year, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/content/nfl-star-invests-in-burnley-fc on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:11 IST
Two-times Super Bowl winner Malcolm Jenkins has acquired a minority stake in Burnley following their takeover by American firm ALK Capital last year, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/content/nfl-star-invests-in-burnley-fc on Wednesday. Burnley said that the 33-year-old American, who plays for National Football League (NFL) side New Orleans Saints, was a part of ALK Capital which acquired an 84% stake in Burnley in December.

"I'm excited to enter this new relationship, as Burnley is known for its tenacity, work ethic, good sportsmanship and efficient operational infrastructure," Jenkins said. "It's a great fit for me personally and my company to invest in the growth of the sport alongside a historic organisation that aligns with our company values."

The 12-year NFL veteran, who is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist, met Burnley's executive chairman Alan Pace for a tour of Turf Moor before their 2-0 defeat by Premier League champions Manchester City over the weekend. "I think the club's doing a great job with some of the updates around the stadium and to see the vision of where they want to go in creating a venue that's not only a great place to come and watch a game is really exciting," Jenkins added.

Pace said the club were delighted to have Jenkins on board. "Malcolm has a wealth of high-level experience, not only as an elite sportsman, but through his successful business and philanthropic enterprises," Pace said.

"We're thrilled to have him as part of our investment group and look forward to him helping our efforts to develop the club both on and off the pitch."

