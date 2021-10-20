T20WC Scoreboard: Namibia vs Netherlands
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup first round Group A match between Namibia and the Netherlands, here on Wednesday.
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd run out 70 Stephan Myburgh c Baard b Frylinck 17 Roelof van der Merwe c Scholtz b Wiese 6 Colin Ackermann c Erasmus b Frylinck 35 Scott Edwards not out 21 Logan van Beek not out 2 Extras (B-1, LB-4, WD-8) 13 Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-137, 4-157.
Bowling: Bernard Scholtz 4-0-31-0, David Wiese 4-0-32-1, Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-32-0, Jan Frylinck 4-0-36-2, JJ Smit 4-0-28-0.
