T20WC Scoreboard: Namibia vs Netherlands

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup first round Group A match between Namibia and the Netherlands, here on Wednesday.

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd run out 70 Stephan Myburgh c Baard b Frylinck 17 Roelof van der Merwe c Scholtz b Wiese 6 Colin Ackermann c Erasmus b Frylinck 35 Scott Edwards not out 21 Logan van Beek not out 2 Extras (B-1, LB-4, WD-8) 13 Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-55, 3-137, 4-157.

Bowling: Bernard Scholtz 4-0-31-0, David Wiese 4-0-32-1, Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-32-0, Jan Frylinck 4-0-36-2, JJ Smit 4-0-28-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)