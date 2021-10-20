Left Menu

T20 WC: Ashwin scalps two as Smith and Stoinis guide Australia to 152/5 in warm-up

Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis played knocks of 57 and 41 respectively as Australia posted a total of 152/5 against India in the warm-up match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the ICC Academy Ground on Wednesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:32 IST
Ashwin in action against Australia (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis played knocks of 57 and 41 respectively as Australia posted a total of 152/5 against India in the warm-up match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the ICC Academy Ground on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, Australia got off to the worst start possible as David Warner (1), Aaron Finch (8) and Mitchell Marsh (0) lost their wickets cheaply. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Warner and Marsh while Ravindra Jadeja sent Finch back to the pavilion, reducing Australia to 11/3 in the fourth over.

Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith then got together at the crease and the duo revived the innings for Australia. Both batters put on 61 runs for the fourth wicket, but as soon as Australia started gaining an upper hand, Rahul Chahar dismissed Maxwell (37) in the 12th over, reducing Australia to 72/4. Marcus Stoinis then joined Smith in the middle and the duo accelerated the innings for Australia. Smith went on to bring up his half-century in the 17th over of the innings. In the final two overs, 21 more runs were scored and as a result, Australia posted a total of more than the 150-run mark.

Brief Scores: Australia 152/5 (Steve Smith 57, Marcus Stoinis 41; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-8) vs India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

