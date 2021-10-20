Left Menu

India gear up for T20 World Cup with 9-wicket win over Australia in final warm-up game

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:58 IST
India defeated Australia by nine wickets in their second and final T20 World Cup warm-up match here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Australia recovered from a top-order collapse to post 152 for five, riding on Steven Smith's 48-ball 57 and a 25-ball 41 not out from Marcus Stoinis.

Rohit Sharma then slammed a 41-ball 60 as India chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Australia: 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Steven Smith 57; R Ashwin 2/8).

India: 153 for 1 in 17.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 60; Ashton Agar 1/14).

