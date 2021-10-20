Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team

German former Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, the team said in a statement. A Le Mans 24 Hours winner, Hulkenberg has made 179 career Formula One starts. "I am pleased to try out an Indy car and see what it's all about," he said.

Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team

German former Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, the team said in a statement. The 34-year-old is currently reserve driver for the Aston Martin F1 team, who will be racing in Austin, Texas, at the weekend.

Hulkenberg raced twice in Formula One last year as a stand-in at Silverstone for Mexican Sergio Perez, who had tested positive for COVID-19, and unwell Canadian Lance Stroll at the Nuerburgring. A Le Mans 24 Hours winner, Hulkenberg has made 179 career Formula One starts.

"I am pleased to try out an Indy car and see what it’s all about," he said. "While I don’t have any current plans to race in IndyCar, it will be great to drive a car for the first time and get a feel for the series." Arrow McLaren SP are considering eventually running a third car in the U.S.-based series, with Mexican Pato O'Ward and Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist confirmed for 2022.

