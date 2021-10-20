Left Menu

Cricketer-cum-coach, constable face charges of sexual abuse

Puducherry, Oct 20 PTI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:55 IST

Puducherry, Oct 20 (PTI): Police here on Wednesday said they have registered separate cases of sexual assault of minor girls and invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. In the first case, the police said, a cricketer-cum-coach allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl player. Police sources told PTI that a complaint was received from the girl on Tuesday against Tamaraikannan of Cricket Association of Puducherry and a case registered against him.

Four officials of the association who allegedly did not act on the girl's complaint have also been booked, the sources said.

In the second case, the police said, a case under POCSO Act against Kumaravelu, a constable of India Reserve Battalion (an auxiliary police force in Puducherry), was registered for a similar offence involving a 12-year-old girl. Police said the constable was absconding.

