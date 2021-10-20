T20WC Scoreboard: SL vs Ireland

Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 21:30 IST
Scoreboard of the Group A match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup between Ireland and Sri Lanka here on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Innings: Pathum Nissanka c Neil Rock b Joshua Little 61 Kusal Perera c Gareth Delany b Stirling 0 Dinesh Chandimal b Joshua Little 6 Avishka Fernando b Joshua Little 0 Wanindu Hasaranga c Craig Young b Mark Adair 71 Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Harry Tector b Joshua Little 1 Dasun Shanaka not out 21 Chamika Karunaratne b Mark Adair 2 Dushmantha Chameera not out 1 Extras: (B-1, LB-5, W-2) 8 Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 171 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 8-2, 8-3, 131-4, 143-5, 157-6, 160-7 Bowler: Paul Stirling 1-0-4-1, Joshua Little 4-0-23-4, Craig Young 4-0-24-0, Mark Adair 4-0-35-2, Simi Singh 3-0-41-0, Curtis Campher 4-0-38-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

