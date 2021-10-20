Denmark Open: HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap bow out

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap were knocked out of the ongoing Denmark Open on Wednesday. Indonesia's Jonatan Christie defeated Prannoy 21-18, 21-19 in the round of 32 match that lasted for 45 minutes.

On the other hand, Kashyap retired after being 0-3 down against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen. Earlier, Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the ongoing Denmark Open. Nehwal lost her round of 32 match against Japan's Aya Ohori 16-21, 14-21. The entire game lasted for 34 minutes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lakshya Sen dominated an all-Indian affair against Sourabh Verma and he registered a 21-9, 21-7 win. Indian mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Wednesday lost in the first round of the ongoing Denmark Open. The Indian pair lost against China's Feng Yanzhe and DU Yue by 17-21, 21-14, 11-21 here at Court 2.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy got defeated by South Korea's Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan 17-21, 13-21 here at Court 1. The women's doubles pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and S Ram Poorvisha also lost their game against the Indonesian duo by 8-21, 7-21, at court 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)