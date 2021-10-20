Left Menu

Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs in T20 World Cup, qualify for Super 12s

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:10 IST
Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs in T20 World Cup, qualify for Super 12s

Sri Lanka registered a massive 70-run win over Ireland in a Group A match to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Wanindu Hasaranga (71) and Pathum Nissanka (61) hit scintillating half-centuries as Sri Lanka recovered from a top-order collapse to post a competitive 171 for 7.

The former champions then dished out a clinical bowling display, led by Maheesh Theekshana (3/17), to dismiss Ireland for 101 in 18.3 overs to claim their second successive win of the tournament and top the group with four points.

Ireland couldn't get any momentum during their chase and lost wickets in regular intervals to eventually fall way short of the target.

Andrew Balbirnie's men will now have to beat Namibia to make the Super 12s.

Earlier, left-arm medium-pacer Josh Little (4/23) returned with his best figures but the other bowlers couldn't sustain the pressure on Sri Lanka batters.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 71, Pathum Nissanka 61, Josh Little 4/23, Mark Adair 2/35) Ireland: 101 allout in 18.3 overs (Andrew Balbirnie 41; Maheesh Theekshana 3/17).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021