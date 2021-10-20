Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the U.S. Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The race is the 17th round of the 22-race world championship: Lap distance: 5.513km. Total distance: 308.405km (56 laps)

2019 pole position: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes one minute 32.029 seconds. 2019 winner: Bottas

Race lap record: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari one minute 36.169 seconds, 2019 Start time: 1900GMT/1400 local

NOTE: No race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. USA

Austin is hosting a race for the ninth time and the anti-clockwise track is the only U.S. round on the calendar. Hamilton, Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen are the only current drivers to have won previously in the United States. Hamilton is the most successful driver in U.S. GP history with six victories.

Hamilton has won five times in Austin, while starting three times on pole there. Vettel won in Austin in 2013 with Red Bull and Raikkonen in 2018 with Ferrari. Hamilton clinched his third title at the track in 2015 and sixth title in 2019.

All the races in Austin have been won from the front row of the grid. Mercedes have started on pole position for the last six races in Austin and throughout the current V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014.

There are no U.S. drivers in F1. RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 100 career victories, of which 79 have been with Mercedes, from 282 starts. He has been on the podium 176 times. Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen has won seven times this year to Hamilton's five. Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Mercedes' Bottas have each won once.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 183, Mercedes 121, Williams 114 and Red Bull 72. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 101 career poles and has won 59 times from pole. He has had three poles so far in 2021. Verstappen has been on pole eight times, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in Azerbaijan and Monaco qualifying. Bottas was on pole in Portugal and Turkey, McLaren's Lando Norris in Russia.

CHAMPIONSHIP Verstappen is six points ahead of Hamilton. Mercedes lead Red Bull by 36 points.

The championship lead has not exceeded eight points for seven races in a row.

