Soccer-Okafor brace sees Salzburg waltz past Wolfsburg in Champions League

Striker Noah Okafor scored twice as RB Salzburg claimed a precious 3-1 Champions League victory over VfL Wolfsburg at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday to steam ahead in Group G and stay on course for the knockout rounds.

Reuters | Salzburg | Updated: 21-10-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 00:14 IST
Striker Noah Okafor scored twice as RB Salzburg claimed a precious 3-1 Champions League victory over VfL Wolfsburg at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday to steam ahead in Group G and stay on course for the knockout rounds. Germany's teenage striker Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring for the home side after two minutes, before Wolfsburg levelled through Lukas Nmecha to throw the game in the balance.

But Okafor’s second-half brace sealed a deserved win for the Austrians to take them to seven points from three games in the pool, ahead of Sevilla and Wolfsburg, who have two points each, and Lille on one. Sevilla and Lille meet later on Wednesday. Wolfsburg will host Salzburg in their next encounter on Nov. 2, where the latter could seal a place in the knockout stages for the first time.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

