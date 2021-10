Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati has agreed a new contract that runs until 2027, the LaLiga club announced on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Spain international's new deal includes a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion).

($1 = 0.8582 euros)

