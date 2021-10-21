Soccer-Ansu Fati agrees new long-term Barcelona contract

Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati has agreed a new contract that runs until 2027, the LaLiga club announced on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Spain international's new deal includes a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion). Fati burst onto the scene for Barcelona at 16, when he became the second youngest player in LaLiga history.

He quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the world, becoming the youngest player to score in the Champions League and the youngest player to score for Spain. Fati, who inherited Barcelona’s number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi when the Argentine left for Paris St Germain, came through the youth system at the Catalan club and has had to fight his way back from four surgeries to repair an injury to his left knee, suffered in November 2020.

Fati played his first game in almost a year last month when he scored after only a few minutes on the pitch as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Levante. The club and player will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce the deal.

($1 = 0.8582 euros)

