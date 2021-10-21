Soccer-Kulusevski strikes late to earn Juventus win over Zenit

Dejan Kulusevski scored a late goal to earn Juventus a 1-0 victory away to Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday and maintain their perfect record in Champions League Group H. The Swede was left unmarked in the box to guide a header in off the post on the 86th minute and decide a game of few opportunities at the Gazprom Arena.

Juve midfielder Weston McKennie’s shot was well saved and Claudinho curled an effort narrowly wide for the hosts early in the second half, but the goalkeepers were largely untroubled as the two teams mustered a combined three shots on target before Kulusevski struck. Massimiliano Allegri’s side top the group with nine points, six clear of Zenit in third and three ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who beat pointless Malmo 4-0 in London.

