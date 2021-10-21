Soccer-Kulusevski strikes late to earn Juventus win over Zenit
Dejan Kulusevski scored a late goal to earn Juventus a 1-0 victory away to Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday and maintain their perfect record in Champions League Group H. Massimiliano Allegri’s side top the group with nine points, six clear of Zenit in third and three ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who beat pointless Malmo 4-0 in London.
Dejan Kulusevski scored a late goal to earn Juventus a 1-0 victory away to Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday and maintain their perfect record in Champions League Group H. The Swede was left unmarked in the box to guide a header in off the post on the 86th minute and decide a game of few opportunities at the Gazprom Arena.
Juve midfielder Weston McKennie’s shot was well saved and Claudinho curled an effort narrowly wide for the hosts early in the second half, but the goalkeepers were largely untroubled as the two teams mustered a combined three shots on target before Kulusevski struck. Massimiliano Allegri’s side top the group with nine points, six clear of Zenit in third and three ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who beat pointless Malmo 4-0 in London.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Juventus
- Swede
- London
- Chelsea
- Zenit
- Massimiliano Allegri
- Dejan Kulusevski
- Weston McKennie
ALSO READ
FOCUS-London's finance district, steeped in slavery, confronts its past
'The Harder They Fall' opens London Film Festival with glam red carpet
Baby onboard: Passenger gives birth to boy mid-air in AI London-Cochin flight
Baby born mid-air on AI London-Cochin flight
Baby born mid-air on AI London-Cochin flight