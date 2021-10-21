Soccer-Relentless Bayern crush Benfica 4-0 with four goals in 15 minutes
Bayern, who have now scored 12 goals in their three games and have conceded none, are top of Group E on nine points, with Benfica in second place on four. They are also unbeaten in a record-extending 20 consecutive Champions League away games.
Bayern Munich struck four times in a frantic 15-minute spell late in the second half to cruise past Benfica Lisbon 4-0 on Wednesday and make it three wins out of three Champions League Group E matches. Leroy Sane whipped in a fierce free kick in the 70th minute and drilled in his second in the 85th after Benfica substitute Everton headed in an own goal in the 80th and Robert Lewandowski bagged their third goal two minutes later.
The Bavarians, with coach Julian Nagelsmann missing with a flu, had earlier hit the woodwork and also had two efforts disallowed but Benfica had their share of golden opportunities in an entertaining game before eventually running out of gas after the 70th minute. Bayern, who have now scored 12 goals in their three games and have conceded none, are top of Group E on nine points, with Benfica in second place on four.
They are also unbeaten in a record-extending 20 consecutive Champions League away games.
