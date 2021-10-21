Left Menu

Soccer-Birthday boy Pino helps Villarreal thump Young Boys

Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno scored early goals for Villarreal as they claimed a first Champions League group stage win in 13 years with a 4-1 triumph over Young Boys in a thrilling game at the Wankdorf Stadium on Wednesday.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 21-10-2021 02:35 IST
Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno scored early goals for Villarreal as they claimed a first Champions League group stage win in 13 years with a 4-1 triumph over Young Boys in a thrilling game at the Wankdorf Stadium on Wednesday. The Group F victory moved the Spanish side into third in the standings on four points from three games, behind leaders Manchester United (six ) and Atalanta (four). Bottom side Young Boys (three) remain in contention at the halfway stage.

Pino received a gift on his 19th birthday when he was left completely unmarked at the back post from Alfonso Pedraza's cross to head into the net for his first Champions League goal as Villarreal opened the scoring after six minutes. They doubled that advantage 10 minutes later after more static defending allowed Morena to head in the second as he found acres of space between two defenders from Dani Parejo's free kick.

Both teams wasted numerous chances to score in the second period of a hugely entertaining game that will be repeated in Spain when the teams meet again on Nov. 2, but Meschack Elia finally got reward for the home side with 13 minutes to go. That set up an grandstand finish, but as Young Boys pushed forward in search of an equaliser, they were always going to be vulnerable at the back, and Alberto Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze made the points safe for the visitors with two late strikes.

