Left Menu

Soccer-Lille continue winless Champions League run with Sevilla draw

Lille were held to a 0-0 home draw by Sevilla on Wednesday to continue their miserable winless Champions League run. The hosts had a couple of chances in the second half but failed to make their dominance count as they were held to a goalless draw for the second time in two home games in the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 02:46 IST
Soccer-Lille continue winless Champions League run with Sevilla draw

Lille were held to a 0-0 home draw by Sevilla on Wednesday to continue their miserable winless Champions League run. The French champions have not tasted victory in Europe's elite club competition since 2012 and have won only six of 41 Champions League games. They sit in third place in Group G with two points from three games this season.

Sevilla are second on three points after three consecutive stalemates but the Spanish side have not lost away from home in the Champions League in their last nine matches. RB Salzburg top the table on seven points after beating Wolfsburg 3-1 earlier on Wednesday.

At the Pierre Mauroy stadium, Sevilla dominated in the first half but lacked sharpness in the box before the tide seemed to turn. The hosts had a couple of chances in the second half but failed to make their dominance count as they were held to a goalless draw for the second time in two home games in the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021