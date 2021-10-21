Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham's Soucek underwent plastic surgery, says Moyes

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek will be available for Thursday's Europa League match at home to Belgian club Genk after undergoing plastic surgery on facial injuries, manager David Moyes said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 08:20 IST
Soccer-West Ham's Soucek underwent plastic surgery, says Moyes

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek will be available for Thursday's Europa League match at home to Belgian club Genk after undergoing plastic surgery on facial injuries, manager David Moyes said. Soucek was substituted in the second half of last weekend's 1-0 Premier League at Everton after the Czech international was accidentally struck in the face by the boot of forward Salomon Rondon.

The incident left Soucek with several cuts on his face. "Tomas wants to play," Moyes said on Wednesday. "He's had his lip sutured - he got it done by a plastic surgeon yesterday (Tuesday) again because it was stitched up after the game and it's been redone.

"He's had a couple of stitches in between his nose and his eyebrows... I think he's fine. "There's just a decision whether we decide to rest him or just give him a chance for a breather really, but I don't think his injuries would be any reason not to play him."

West Ham are top of Group H in the Europa League with two wins from two matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021