Left Menu

Melbourne Renegades vice-captain Georgia Wareham out of WBBL due to knee injury

Australia bowler and Melbourne Renegades vice-captain Georgia Wareham will miss the remainder of Women's Big Bash League (BBL) due to a left knee injury.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 21-10-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 08:26 IST
Melbourne Renegades vice-captain Georgia Wareham out of WBBL due to knee injury
Georgia Wareham (Photo/ Renegades WBBL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia bowler and Melbourne Renegades vice-captain Georgia Wareham will miss the remainder of Women's Big Bash League (BBL) due to a left knee injury. Wareham suffered a knee injury in the Melbourne Renegades match against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday. She suffered the injury while in the field, with scans confirming an ACL rupture.

"Georgia has sustained a left knee ACL injury; she had an ACL rupture on the same knee at the age of 14 whilst playing AFL which was reconstructed using a synthetic (LARS) ligament. Whilst in the field yesterday she had an instability episode of the left knee resulting in a rupture of the graft," Pip Inge, the Australian Team Doctor said in a statement. "As a result, she will be unavailable for the remainder of the WBBL season. Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria medical staff are working in consultation with Georgia on the longer term management plan," Inge added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021