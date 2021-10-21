Left Menu

Warm-up games suggest India 'hot favourites' to win T20 World Cup, says Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels India are "hot favourites" to win the ongoing T20 World Cup considering their performances in the warm-up games.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:20 IST
Ashwin in action against Australia (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels India are "hot favourites" to win the ongoing T20 World Cup considering their performances in the warm-up games. Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were the standout performers as India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the warm-up match on Wednesday.

India had defeated England in their first warm-up game on Monday on the back of Rahul and Ishan Kishan's sensational performances. Vaughan's remarks came hours after India defeated Australia to clinch both their warm-up matches.

"The way India are playing the warm up games suggests they may be now Hot favourites to Win the #T20WorldCup !!" Vaughan tweeted. India will now face Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

India, champions in the inaugural edition played in South Africa in 2007 and finalists in 2014, will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand, and two qualifiers from Round 1 to contend with in Group 2. Meanwhile, Group 1 comprises England, Australia, South Africa, the West Indies, and two qualifiers from Round 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

