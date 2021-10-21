Left Menu

Gymnastics-Japan's Hatakeda suffers serious spinal injury in training fall

The Japan Gymnastics Association said Hatakeda was diagnosed with damage to her central spinal cord and bruising of the cervical spine following an MRI. She is in pain but conscious and in stable condition, and is due to undergo further tests on Thursday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 11:50 IST
Gymnastics-Japan's Hatakeda suffers serious spinal injury in training fall
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Hitomi Hatakeda pulled out of the women's all-around final at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after the 21-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury during a training fall, the Japan Gymnastics Association said. Hatakeda, who appeared at the Tokyo Olympics, injured her spine while training on the uneven bars on Wednesday as she fell face first while attempting a Komova - a transition element from low bar to high bar on the uneven bars.

She slammed her chin hard on the floor and was taken to hospital in an ambulance on a spineboard, forcing her to skip Thursday's all-around final in Kitakyushu. The Japan Gymnastics Association said Hatakeda was diagnosed with damage to her central spinal cord and bruising of the cervical spine following an MRI.

She is in pain but conscious and in stable condition, and is due to undergo further tests on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021