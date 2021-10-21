Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT

Evan Fournier scored a career-high 32 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 56.1 seconds left in the second overtime Wednesday night for the host New York Knicks, who squandered an 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter before edging the Boston Celtics 138-134 in an entertaining season opener for both teams. Fournier, who spent last season with the Celtics, scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and both overtimes as he became the first player in Knicks history to score 30 points in his debut for the team.

WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka, returning from a lengthy hiatus caused in part by a positive COVID-19 test, recorded a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1 victory over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday in the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow. The top-seeded Belarusian withdrew from the event in Indian Wells two weeks ago after her positive test, and she received a first-round bye in Moscow. As a result, Wednesday marked her first action since falling to Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals of the U.S. Open.

Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team

German former Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, the team said in a statement. The 34-year-old is currently reserve driver for the Aston Martin F1 team, who will be racing in Austin, Texas, at the weekend.

Olympics-Canadians competing in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Canadian athletes hoping to compete in next year's Beijing Winter Games will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees said on Wednesday. The COC and CPC said the decision to mandate that team members must be vaccinated was made with the support of the boards of directors and athlete commissions.

Soccer-Institutional change needed in NWSL after abuse allegations, says interim CEO

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has agreed in principle on how to handle the changes that are being demanded by players after allegations of sexual misconduct engulfed the league, interim CEO Marla Messing said on Wednesday. The National Women's Soccer League Players Association earlier this month called on the league to cooperate with its independent investigation after the Athletic outlined misconduct allegations involving former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley after speaking to more than a dozen players.

Soccer-Ronaldo header seals United comeback win over Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo headed in an 81st-minute winner as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in a pulsating Champions League Group F match at Old Trafford on Wednesday. After a poor first-half display, with Atalanta taking a 2-0 lead in at the break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team turned the game -- and possibly their season -- around with a thunderous performance.

Tennis-Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to play Australian Open: minister

Novak Djokovic will not be able to enter Australia to defend his Australian Open title unless he is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the country's immigration minister said on Wednesday, putting the Serb's Grand Slam record bid in doubt. World number one Djokovic, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, has declined to reveal his vaccination status, and said he is unsure if he will defend his Australian Open crown.

NHL roundup: Wild earn wild OT win over Jets

Joel Eriksson Ek's overtime winner completed his hat trick and Mats Zuccarello scored twice and added two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to an incredible 6-5 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn. Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who have won three straight to start the season. Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots. Minnesota erased four deficits, including a two-goal hole in the final five minutes of the third period, to force overtime.

Motor racing-Hamilton hoping for a Texan twist in F1 title duel

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have traded the Formula One championship lead four times in six races and Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin could provide yet another twist in the tale. Red Bull's Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points after 16 of 22 races but the Circuit of the Americas holds happier memories for Mercedes' seven times world champion.

Cycling-Netherlands win world title in men's team sprint

Olympic champions the Netherlands followed beat hosts France in the men's team sprint final at the track cycling world championships on Wednesday. The Dutch-led from start to finish at the Stab Velodrome as Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van der Berg added to their Tokyo gold medal with a time of 41.979 seconds.

