Left Menu

Golf-Matsuyama sizzles, Iwata leads at Zozo Championship

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama made a sizzling start to the Zozo Championship on Thursday, firing a bogey-free six-under-par 64 to take a share of second place a shot behind leader Hiroshi Iwata at the end of the first round.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 13:28 IST
Golf-Matsuyama sizzles, Iwata leads at Zozo Championship

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama made a sizzling start to the Zozo Championship on Thursday, firing a bogey-free six-under-par 64 to take a share of second place a shot behind leader Hiroshi Iwata at the end of the first round. The biggest draw as the U.S. PGA Tour event returned to Japan at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Matsuyama delighted the galleries by snaring three birdies either side of the turn in perfect conditions. Chilean Joaquin Niemann matched him for a 64 which gave the pair a one stroke lead over Britain's Matt Wallace with American Brendan Steele after further shot back in fifth after a 66.

Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele picked up three shots on his first five holes but plummeted down the leaderboard to a share of 29th after four bogeys against a single birdie for the remainder of his round of even-par 70. Iwata, who matched the then lowest round at a major with a 63 at the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, threatened to tear up the course when he turned around at five-under after an eagle three at his ninth. The 40-year-old managed only two more birdies on the way home, however, and settled for a 63. That proved enough to keep him clear of compatriot Matsuyama after Japan's first Masters champion three-putted for par at the last for a disappointing end to a fine round.

It was not the only stroke that Matsuyama left on the greens but his approach play, including an iron that pitched within inches of the flag at the 17th, ensured he remained among the leading pack. Tiger Woods won the first ZOZO Championship for his 82nd career title in 2019, but the second edition last year was moved to California because of the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021