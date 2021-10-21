Left Menu

Australia batsman Pucovski 'pretty positive' about his return after suffering concussion

Victoria coach Chris Rogers on Thursday said Australia opening batter Will Pucovski is "pretty positive" about his return on the field following his latest concussion.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 21-10-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:17 IST
Australia Test opener Will Pucovski (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Victoria coach Chris Rogers on Thursday said Australia opening batter Will Pucovski is "pretty positive" about his return on the field following his latest concussion. Last week, Pucovski received a knock to his head and is recovering from concussion symptoms. The 23-year-old has suffered from nine concussions and was currently managing his recovery in consultation with Cricket Victoria's medical staff.

Rogers remained optimistic about Pucovski's recovery and the batter is doing "alright". "He sees specialists so they'll be talking to him about that and obviously, that's got to play a role at some stage but at the moment, he's still keen to continue on," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rogers as saying.

"He's been through this before, he knows what it's like. He's a pretty resilient guy now. If you go through this many setbacks you've got to have something about you. He's going alright. Yesterday when I spoke to him, he seemed pretty positive so that's all I can say," he added. Pucovski had earlier suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in the Sydney Test against India in January and was eventually ruled out of the fourth and final Test.

Rogers said Pucovski has the ability to make a comeback and Australia selectors would definitely consider the opening batter for the Ashes if he hit the "ground running." "He's shown before he can hit the ground running as he did last year with the two 200s, so if he's good enough to do something like that again then the selectors would definitely have something to consider," said Roger.

"He's one of those players there's an element of class. You know when you throw balls at him that it's different," he added. The young batsman is in contention to open with David Warner in the Ashes later this year but the injuries have kept him out of the field since he made his Test debut against India. (ANI)

