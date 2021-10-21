Left Menu

Cricket-Sibley pulls out of England's second-string squad for Australia tour

Batsman Dom Sibley has decided not to tour Australia with England's second-string Lions squad because he wants to focus on regaining his spot in the first team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday. Sibley will be replaced by batsman Harry Brook in the Lions squad, who will travel to Australia next month and join England's Ashes squad in a camp.

Cricket-Sibley pulls out of England's second-string squad for Australia tour

Batsman Dom Sibley has decided not to tour Australia with England's second-string Lions squad because he wants to focus on regaining his spot in the first team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday. The 26-year-old opener, who has played 22 tests for England, was dropped from the squad after their second test defeat by India at Lord's in August.

"Sibley has decided to spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/2299864. Sibley will be replaced by batsman Harry Brook in the Lions squad, who will travel to Australia next month and join England's Ashes squad in a camp. The five-test Ashes series is due to begin on Dec. 8 in Brisbane.

