Left Menu

France up to No. 3 in FIFA rankings, Belgium still No. 1

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 21-10-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 15:13 IST
France up to No. 3 in FIFA rankings, Belgium still No. 1
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

France's Nations League title moved the country's national team up to No. 3 in Thursday's FIFA rankings.

France, which won the World Cup in 2018, still trails both top-ranked Belgium and No. 2 Brazil.

The Belgians, which lost to France in the semifinals of both the World Cup and the Nations League, have been at the top of the rankings for three years.

Belgium added more ranking points than France with a better record so far in the current World Cup qualifying program and in the group stage and knockout rounds of this year's European Championship.

Euro 2020 champion Italy rose one place to No. 4 and England dropped two to No. 5.

The top 10 is completed by Copa America champion Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, and Denmark.

The rankings are likely to come into play when FIFA makes the seedings for the next World Cup draw. It is set for April 1 in Doha, Qatar.

Senegal is Africa's best-ranked nation at No. 20, while Iran is the highest-ranked Asian nation at No. 22.

World Cup host Qatar, the 2019 Asian Cup champion, is No. 46.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021