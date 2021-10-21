Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth loses second-round match against Kento Momota

India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the ongoing Denmark Open on Thursday. Srikanth lost his round of 16 match against Japan's Kento Momota 21-23, 9-21.

Mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out after suffering a defeat against Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet. The Indian duo displayed a fighting spirit throughout the game and was able to stretch their opponents to three games.

On Wednesday, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Denmark Open. Later in the day, PV Sindhu will be in action in her round of 16 game. (ANI)

