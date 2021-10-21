Left Menu

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for COVID-19, the club informed on Thursday.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:02 IST
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for COVID-19, the club informed on Thursday. "Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there," the official handle of Bayern Munich tweeted.

Earlier, Nagelsmann had missed Bayern Munich's Champions League victory over Benfica with a flu-like infection, Goal.com reported. Bayern Munich is currently at the top of Group E in Champions League standings after Wednesday's victory over Benfica.

The side has registered nine points so far with 12 goals scored and zero conceded. Bayern Munich also leads the Bundesliga by a single point over rivals Borussia Dortmund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

