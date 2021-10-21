Left Menu

Denmark Open: Sindhu enters quarter-finals after hard-fought win

PTI | Odense | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:21 IST
Denmark Open: Sindhu enters quarter-finals after hard-fought win
  • Country:
  • Germany

India's double Olympic medallist superstar PV Sindhu reached the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament here on Thursday after three hard-fought games against her opponent from Thailand.

Sindhu won after a struggle against Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes in her last 16 match.

This is Sindhu's first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August. One of India's greatest Olympians, Sindhu had taken a break to rejuvenate before making a comeback in this tournament.

The big names from India included London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and former men's world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be pitted against world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in the round of 16, while Sameer Verma will meet Anders Antonsen from the host country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021