Adidas ropes in Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

Padukone will work closely with Adidas on their common commitment towards fitness both physical and emotional, the sportswear brand said.Padukone fits in beautifully with the brands ambition of creating positive change through sports and movement, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:08 IST
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Adidas on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to endorse the German sportswear brand globally for women's sports.

Padukone is joining Adidas powerful roster of women athletes and partners around the globe, which would strengthen its focus on democratizing and diversifying sport for women, said a joint statement.

"Adidas welcomes global superstar and youth icon Deepika Padukone to the brand. Padukone will work closely with Adidas on their common commitment towards fitness; both physical and emotional," the sportswear brand said.

Padukone fits in beautifully with the brand's ambition of creating positive change through sports and movement, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India, said. "We are thrilled to have Deepika join the Adidas family and together we hope to inspire more women to see and realize their possibilities," he said.

Padukone said: "Being an athlete and playing sport has played a tremendous role in shaping my personality and helping me become the person I am today. It has taught me values that no other life experience could have. Today, fitness, both physical and emotional, are an integral part of my lifestyle".

Taking forward the brand's attitude of 'Impossible is Nothing', the partnership will be a testament towards breaking barriers and limitless possibilities, inspiring both currents as well as future generations, the statement said.

Adidas has a line-up of female brand ambassadors associated with the brand in India, which includes Tokyo Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain.

