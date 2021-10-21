Left Menu

T20WC Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea

PTI | Alamerat | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:37 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group B match between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea here on Thursday.

Bangladesh Innings: Mohammad Naim c Bau b Morea 0 Liton Das c Bau b Vala 29 Shakib Al Hasan c Amini b Vala 46 Mushfiqur Rahim c Hiri b Atai 5 Mahmudullah c Soper b Ravu 50 Afif Hossain c Ravu b Morea 21 Nurul Hasan c Bau b Ravu 0 Mohammad Saifuddin not out 19 Mahedi Hasan not out 2 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-6) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-50, 3-72, 4-101, 5-144, 6-153, 7-161 Bowling: Kabua Morea 4-0-26-2, Damien Ravu 4-0-40-2, Chad Soper 4-0-53-0, Sese Bau 2-0-20-0, Assad Vala 3-0-26-2, Charles Amini 2-0-9-0, Simon Atai 1-0-6-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021