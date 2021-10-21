T20WC Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group B match between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea here on Thursday.

Bangladesh Innings: Mohammad Naim c Bau b Morea 0 Liton Das c Bau b Vala 29 Shakib Al Hasan c Amini b Vala 46 Mushfiqur Rahim c Hiri b Atai 5 Mahmudullah c Soper b Ravu 50 Afif Hossain c Ravu b Morea 21 Nurul Hasan c Bau b Ravu 0 Mohammad Saifuddin not out 19 Mahedi Hasan not out 2 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-6) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-50, 3-72, 4-101, 5-144, 6-153, 7-161 Bowling: Kabua Morea 4-0-26-2, Damien Ravu 4-0-40-2, Chad Soper 4-0-53-0, Sese Bau 2-0-20-0, Assad Vala 3-0-26-2, Charles Amini 2-0-9-0, Simon Atai 1-0-6-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)