STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-BCCI-BROADCAST-RIGHTS BCCI could earn up to USD 5 billion from IPL broadcasting rights only By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The BCCI is set for a windfall of gigantic proportions as the IPL broadcast rights (TV and digital) could fetch the Board up to USD 5 billion for the next five-year cycle (2023-2027) while some high-profile interest is being seen in the bidding process for the two new teams.

SPO-BAD-IND Denmark Open: Sindhu enters quarter-finals after hard-fought win Odense (Denmark), Oct 21 (PTI) India's double Olympic medallist superstar PV Sindhu reached the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament here on Thursday after three hard-fought games against her opponent from Thailand.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-HAYDEN-IND-PAK Leadership will be key in Indo-Pak clash in T20 World Cup: Hayden Karachi, Oct 21 (PTI) Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden says leadership will be key in the much anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in ''dogfight conditions'' in Dubai on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-T20-STEAD-WILLIAMSON There's always that chance: Stead on Williamson missing T20 WC matches due to elbow injury Abu Dhabi, Oct 21 (PTI) Kane Williamson's elbow niggle ''flared up a little bit'' earlier this week and there is a ''chance'' that the New Zealand skipper would end up missing matches during the T20 World Cup, head coach Gary Stead has revealed.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SMITH-IND India has some serious match winners going to World Cup: Smith Melbourne, Oct 21 (PTI) Seasoned Australia batter Steve Smith says a ''terrific'' Indian team is packed with some serious match winners going into the T20 World Cup, alluding that Virat Kohli's side will be one of the favourites to lift the title.

SPO-CRI-WOM-MANDHANA Indian bowlers dominating Australian batters at home huge positive, says Mandhana Hobart, Oct 21 (PTI) The series was lost but star opener Smriti Mandhana feels the Indian women's cricket team gained quite a lot from its recent tour of Australia, the biggest positive being the visiting bowlers' lion-hearted performance in the multi-format rubber.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-LEE Warner was dealt harshly but he thrives on big stage: Brett Lee Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) Former Australia pacer Brett Lee says David Warner's confidence may have taken a beating after the harsh treatment meted out to him by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but asserted that the opener is a big stage player, who will be key for team's success in T20 World Cup. SPO-CRI-T20WC-ROY Big shame that we don't have Stokes, Archer for World Cup: Roy Abu Dhabi, Oct 21 (PTI) Swashbuckling England opener Jason Roy on Thursday said missing the superstar duo of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for the T20 World Cup is a ''big shame'' but insisted they have enough depth in their squad to go the distance.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IRELAND-NAMIBIA-PREVIEW With eye on Super 12s stage, Ireland and Nambia clash in must-win game Sharjah, Oct 21 (PTI) Their future in the tournament at stake, Namibia and Ireland will look to put their best foot forward when they clash in a battle of survival in a Group A game of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND Own goal sinks Indian women's football team in friendly match against Swedish club Hammarby IF Stockholm, Oct 21 (PTI) The Indian women's football team conceded an own goal after twice frittering away its lead to suffer a 2-3 defeat against Swedish top-tier side Hammarby IF in a friendly match, here.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SL-NETH-PREVIEW Last opportunity for floundering Lankan top-order to get its act together Sharjah, Oct 21 (PTI) A Super 12 spot already secured, Sri Lanka's struggling top-order batters would look to utilise their final Group A league game to get back in form when they clash with the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, here on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-WC-JUNIOR-REID Junior Hockey WC: Holders India need to play good friendlies, trying to arrange a few: Reid Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) The senior Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Thursday said the junior side should play some practice matches against quality opponents before it starts the defence of its FIH Junior World Cup title in Bhubaneswar next month.

SPO-ATH-HIMA-VIRUS Hima Das tests negative for COVID-19 New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Star Indian sprinter Hima Das on Thursday announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19, a week after contracting the virus.

SPO-CRI-T10-ROY T10, Hundred can co-exist with other formats: Roy Abu Dhabi, Oct 21 (PTI) Prolific England opener Jason Roy believes that the much-debated new formats of the game -- the Hundred and the T10 -- can co-exist with the T20, ODI and Test cricket.

