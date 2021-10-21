Left Menu

Anupama wins, Amee finishes second

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:50 IST
Anupama wins, Amee finishes second
Tamil Nadu's Anupama Ramachandran and Madhya Pradesh's Amee Kamani clinched the first and second positions respectively in the women's (1st leg) round-robin league of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers.

Both Anupama and Amee finished with five wins each, but the former, with a slender frame difference (frames won 17, frames lost 7) of 10 as compared to Amee's frames difference (FW 15, FL 6) of 9, grabbed the pole position, a media release issued here on Thursday stated.

In the final round of matches, India number 4 Anupama Ramachandran defeated Delhi's Keerath Bhandaal 3-1 (57-23, 73-30, 45-63 and 59-10), while India number 2 Amee was at her best and with a fine effort of 64 points in the second frame, scored a confidence-boosting 3-0 win against national champion Vidya Pillai of Karnataka.

Vidya and Varsha Sanjeev of Tamil Nadu, with 4 wins to their credit, were placed third and fourth respectively.

In the men's competition, ace cueist Pankaj Advani (PSPB) stamped his authority with a classy 4-1 win against national champion Aditya Mehta (PSPB) in the final round-robin match.

Advani constructed an 84 points break in the third frame and cantered to a 72-58 (66-23, 55-45, 94(84)-26, 30-68) victory to finish unbeaten in the 7-player league.

Aditya and India number 3 Laxman Rawat (PSPB), having suffered two defeats each, claimed the second and third positions respectively.

