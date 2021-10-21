Left Menu

Soccer-Unacceptable abuse a 'reality of the job', says Burnley's Dyche

The unacceptable levels of abuse that Steve Bruce endured throughout his time in charge of Newcastle United is an unfortunate aspect of the job of being a Premier League manager, his Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:15 IST
The unacceptable levels of abuse that Steve Bruce endured throughout his time in charge of Newcastle United is an unfortunate aspect of the job of being a Premier League manager, his Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche said on Thursday. Bruce, who was the target of fans' ire since replacing the popular Rafa Benitez in 2019, left the club by mutual consent on Wednesday, saying it was probably his last managerial role.

The 60-year-old added that he had had enough of reading about himself being described as "useless, a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head" from day one in the job. "It's a reality of the job, it gets worse every year because of the coverage," Dyche told reporters ahead of Burnley's trip to Southampton on Saturday.

"Everyone's got a phone, everyone's suddenly a pundit of sorts, a reporter if you like, of sorts, sharing opinions. "It's the unfortunate side of the job, he's certainly well versed, a 1,000-game manager which is incredible. I've got enough respect for him as a manager but also as a person or friend in football.

"When it gets to an unacceptable level where I think Steve's point was then someone with the respect in the game that he's got... for him to say that, it must have gone too far." Dyche, whose side sit in the relegation zone, added that he would make a late decision on skipper Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Matej Vydra with one eye on the League Cup game against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

