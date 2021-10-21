Left Menu

24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship 2021 to kickstart this weekend

As the country is regaining its feet from the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and sporting events resume across the country, JK Tyre is all set to host the 24th FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) 2021 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore on Oct 23-24, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:15 IST
As the country is regaining its feet from the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and sporting events resume across the country, JK Tyre is all set to host the 24th FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) 2021 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore on Oct 23-24, 2021. "The weekend will also mark the debut of the first-ever Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. Built on Royal Enfield's most capable racing motorcycle - the Continental GT 650 - this introduction adds thrill and provides much more thrust to JKNRC 2021," stated an official release.

Royal Enfield has been at the forefront of creating and growing the leisure riding culture, and the brand has also been a significant part of niche motorcycling sub-cultures like endurance races, cross-country trails, road racing, among others. Royal Enfield has announced its debut in track racing with the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021. The Continental GT Cup is India's first retro racing format aimed at building accessible entry into track racing for new entrants as well as experienced racers. The first-ever season of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield GT Cup has seen an overwhelming response from racing enthusiasts in the country, the release said. From an application list of more than 300 aspirants, 100 racers were shortlisted and invited to Coimbatore for the selection on Monday, October 18. A final grid of 18 riders who qualified for the races on Saturday and Sunday were identified along with two Media Wild cards. The qualifying rounds indicated a close competition between the shortlisted racers, and promised some nail-biting racing action this weekend.

Topping the time charts in the category was Anfal Akdhar from Thrissur. With a timing of 1:23.126, he has shown that he is capable of providing some knee-scraping action, along with other well-known riders like Anish Damodara Shetty. However, it was Lani Zena Fernandez, a young lady from Puducherry, who took the track by storm. She brimmed with confidence and enthusiasm as she competed with the boys while going through the gruelling sessions to be identified as one among the best. Raivat Dhar, a young moto racer from Jammu, who has made it to the final grid, showed he was not going to be left behind on the track and is eager to put on a great show for the final races on Sunday. With a majority of the racers being from Southern India, Raivat is a proud representative from the northernmost state of the country.

The qualifying selection round was conducted under professional guidance and safety controls. The entire grid was within 2.75 seconds of each other on the timing sheet, which shows the level of competence, skill and quality of talent that has made the grid. The rider representation is truly a national one with riders from all corners of India battling it out over the weekend. (ANI)

