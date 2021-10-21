Left Menu

Scotland beat Oman by 8 wickets to qualify for Super 12s

Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood contributed 34 off 30 balls.Josh Davey 325, Michael Leask 212, Safyaan Sharif 225 were the major wicket takers for Scotland.Brief Scores Oman 122 all out in 20 overs Aqib Ilyas 37, Zeeshan Maqsood 34 Josh Davey 325.Scotland 1232 in 17 overs Kyle Coetzer 41, Richie Berrington 31 not out.

Scotland beat Oman by eight wickets to enter the Super 12s of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Scotland dished out a clinical bowling effort to bundle out Oman for a below-par 122 in their final first round Group B match.

Chasing 123 for victory, Scotland completed the task with as many as three overs to spare. Skipper Kyle Coetzer made a brisk 28-ball 41 to get the team off to a flying start at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Coetzer put on 33 runs for the first with George Munsey (20) and then added 45 runs for the second wicket with Matthew Cross (26) to help his side inch closer to victory.

Earlier, Oman lost two quick wickets -- Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati -- after opting to bat before Aqib Ilyas (37 off 35 balls) and Mohammad Nadeem (25 off 21) stabilised the innings with a 38-run third-wicket stand. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood contributed 34 off 30 balls.

Josh Davey (3/25), Michael Leask (2/12), Safyaan Sharif (2/25) were the major wicket takers for Scotland.

Brief Scores: Oman: 122 all out in 20 overs (Aqib Ilyas 37, Zeeshan Maqsood 34; Josh Davey 3/25).

Scotland: 123/2 in 17 overs (Kyle Coetzer 41, Richie Berrington 31 not out).

