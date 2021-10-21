Left Menu

Soccer-Juve's Scudetto-less season to feature in Amazon documentary

The series, which has documented how several sports teams go about their business behind closed doors, gives fans the chance to see how coach Andrea Pirlo could not mastermind a successful title defence as the Turin club finished fourth in 2020-21. The trailer was released on Thursday and includes a scene in which Pirlo furiously complains in the dressing-room that his players "can't win a tackle".

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:01 IST
Soccer-Juve's Scudetto-less season to feature in Amazon documentary
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Juventus have enjoyed unrivalled success in Serie A over the last decade, but the one season they failed to win the Scudetto will be the subject of the Amazon Prime Video series "All or Nothing". The series, which has documented how several sports teams go about their business behind closed doors, gives fans the chance to see how coach Andrea Pirlo could not mastermind a successful title defence as the Turin club finished fourth in 2020-21.

The trailer was released on Thursday and includes a scene in which Pirlo furiously complains in the dressing-room that his players "can't win a tackle". It also shows how the club dealt with the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and documents forward Cristiano Ronaldo's final season in Italy.

The series will be available to view in Italy next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

