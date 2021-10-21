Left Menu

Soccer-Coaches Gago, Barros Schelotto in, Montero out in South America

Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago took over as coach of Argentine club Racing on Thursday as Uruguayan Paolo Montero was sacked by near neighbours San Lorenzo.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:03 IST
Soccer-Coaches Gago, Barros Schelotto in, Montero out in South America
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago took over as coach of Argentine club Racing on Thursday as Uruguayan Paolo Montero was sacked by near neighbours San Lorenzo. Gago, whose spell as coach of Aldosivi ended last month after seven wins in 26 games, said he would put out a side that was "good to watch".

His first game in charge will be away at Rosario Central in Argentina’s first division championship on Saturday. Former Juventus defender Montero, meanwhile, was relieved of his duties at San Lorenzo after only four wins in 17 games. The club languish in 20th place in the 26-club top tier.

The changes came a day after another Argentina, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, was named coach of Paraguay to replace his countryman Eduardo Berizzo. The celebrated midfielder coached MLS club La Galaxy and had spells at Lanus and Boca Juniors, where he spent much of his playing career.

Barros Schelotto is charged with resuscitating Paraguay’s fortunes, and get them to the 2022 World Cup. They sit eighth in the 10-team South American qualifying group, with only the top four qualifying automatically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
3
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021