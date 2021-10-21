Soccer-Coaches Gago, Barros Schelotto in, Montero out in South America

Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago took over as coach of Argentine club Racing on Thursday as Uruguayan Paolo Montero was sacked by near neighbours San Lorenzo. Gago, whose spell as coach of Aldosivi ended last month after seven wins in 26 games, said he would put out a side that was "good to watch".

His first game in charge will be away at Rosario Central in Argentina’s first division championship on Saturday. Former Juventus defender Montero, meanwhile, was relieved of his duties at San Lorenzo after only four wins in 17 games. The club languish in 20th place in the 26-club top tier.

The changes came a day after another Argentina, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, was named coach of Paraguay to replace his countryman Eduardo Berizzo. The celebrated midfielder coached MLS club La Galaxy and had spells at Lanus and Boca Juniors, where he spent much of his playing career.

Barros Schelotto is charged with resuscitating Paraguay’s fortunes, and get them to the 2022 World Cup. They sit eighth in the 10-team South American qualifying group, with only the top four qualifying automatically.

