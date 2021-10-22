Left Menu

Soccer-Horror night for Mourinho as Roma hit for six in Norway

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 02:20 IST
Jose Mourinho suffered one of biggest defeats of his coaching career as AS Roma stumbled to a shock 6-1 loss at Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. Erik Botheim and Ola Solbakken scored twice each for the home side, who led 2-1 at halftime and ran rampant in the second period to stun the Italians.

It was the first time in 1,008 games as a coach that a Mourinho side conceded six goals or more. He did rest a number of first-team regulars, perhaps in anticipation of a comfortable night, and was made to pay.

"I decided to play with this line-up, so the responsibility is mine," the 58-year-old Portuguese told Sky Sport Italia. "I did it with good intentions, to give an opportunity to those who work hard and to rotate the squad on a synthetic pitch in cold weather. "I never disguised the fact we were a squad with real limitations. We have 13 players who represent one team, the others are on a different level. We lost against a team that showed more quality on the night. It's that simple."

The defeat may not have been quite as painful for Mourinho as Real Madrid's humiliating 5-0 loss to Barcelona in 2010 but Roma, who started the Europa Conference League with two wins, are now in second in the group on six points, one behind Bodo/Glimt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

